Richard J. Beaner, 89, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Rose City Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late David J. and Ruth (Miller) Beaner.
Prior to retirement, Richard worked for the Anderson Pretzel Bakery in Lancaster.
Richard is survived by his brother George E. Beaner (companion Theresa Mateo) of Willow Street, and two sisters, Lydia Beaner (the late Gerald) of Lititz, and Catherine Strickler (the late Bardy) of Columbia. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Ruth E. Perry and Erma Rosenberry, and brothers John Beaner and Donald Beaner.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA 17579. For online condolences visit BachmanSnyder.com
