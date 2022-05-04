Richard Hoshour, 76, of Denver, passed away on May 1, 2022 at Maple Farms Nursing Center. Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late William and Ella (Good) Hoshour. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline F. (Martin) Hoshour, with whom he married on August 28, 1971 and shared forty seven loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on February 18, 2018.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for over thirty years, first with Charles Shirk Trucking and then with Kurtz Excavating until his retirement. He was a life member of the Reinholds VFW Post 6759. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching the Eagles and the Phillies. He always had a good sense of humor and a very quick wit.
He is survived by his son, Bryce Hoshour and two sisters, Loretta Reed and Carolyn Stick. He was preceded in death by four brothers: Clayton Hoshour, Earl Hoshour, Sr., Roy Hoshour and William Hoshour, Jr. and three sisters: Arlene Landau, Jean Orr and Charlotte Brown.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowsmansville, PA 17507 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held immediately following the service in Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Richard's memory to the Reinholds VFW Post 6759, 250 Brunners Grove Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.