Richard Heim, 64, of Lebanon, passed into the arms of our Lord and the heavenly hunting ground on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was the son of the late Louis A. and Isabel L. (nee Moore) Heim of Lebanon, PA. He was a 1976 graduate of Cedar Crest High School and Lebanon County Vo Tech School and attended Stevens Trade School. He spent most of his life in a machine shop and was the owner/operator of Heim's Machine and Tool, LLC and also worked at Ephrata Precision Parts in Denver, PA. He was a devoted son and brother. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Heim Gibbons and her husband Richard; his nephew Robert Gibbons, his niece Rebecca Gibbons and her partner Nuwh Wallace and great-nephew Benjamin Gibbons-Smith and great-niece Mollie Wallace and several cousins. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working in his machine shop.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. all being held at the Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Jonestown Fish and Game Association, 2222 Kenbrook Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046.