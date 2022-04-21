Richard Harvey Brooks passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home in Gap, Pennsylvania. Richard (Bud) was the son of the late Ross E. Brooks and the late Anna Kimes Brooks. He was the husband of Joan Pavelik Brooks.
Bud grew up in Romansville, PA and served in the United States Army. He worked at Luria Brothers in South Coatesville, PA for 36 years and retired in January 1997, as a yard supervisor. He married his wife Joan in 1959 and they were married 62 years and lived in Gap, PA since 1972.
He was a Civil War buff, enjoyed hunting, antiquing and family genealogy.
Besides his wife Joan, Bud is survived by his son Richard H. Brooks, Jr. and his companion Karen Fahrenback, two grandsons and five great-grandsons. Also, special nephews Joe Bee and Ken Brooks, for always being there for us.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by three brothers, James, Kenneth, and Charles Brooks.
Special thanks to Holisticare Hospice and live in caregivers Mama and Right at Home, Home care, especially Tara for her spiritual guidance and caring and Lina for her compassion and caring. Also, thanks to our daughter-in-law, Pam Brooks who was a blessing for always being there for us.
Bud's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Limeville Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, PA at 11:00 AM. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period taking place 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow at the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Limeville Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, PA, 17527 or to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com