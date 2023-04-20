Richard H. Heisey, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Dr. Aaron H. and B. Valeria Habecker Heisey. He and his wife, Marilyn Mettley Heisey, who lovingly cared for him through his declining health, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in February.
A loving father, he was very proud of his two daughters, Anne Brubaker and her husband Jeff of Stevens, PA; and Lynne Korlewitz and her husband Robb of Catonsville, MD. He was a "good time" grandpa, who always knew how to make his grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren Brubaker laugh and have fun. He was welcomed to his Heavenly home by his grandson, Adam, who preceded him in death. The second oldest of four boys, he enjoyed spending time with his brothers, Dr. Robert Heisey, husband of Judith, Sarasota, FL; Dr. Ronald Heisey, husband of Marion, Friendswood, TX; and Rodney Heisey, husband of Pauline, Quentin, PA.
A graduate of Cornwall High School and Eckles College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, Dick was the owner of the Richard H. Heisey Funeral Home in Lititz for 43 years. He took pride in caring for families and helping them through their time of grief. He was a former member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, and Lancaster County Funeral Directors Association.
A faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren, he attended the traditional service and liked to sing the old hymns. Dick served on the Board of Directors for the Central Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, was a member of the Lititz AMBUCS, and Lititz Young Men's Business League. He was a member of Mount Olivet Lodge 704, F&AM, Lebanon; Valley of Harrisburg Scottish Rite, and Zembo Shrine. When he was in better health, he frequented Roots Market weekly, and would stop at the auction to see what bargains he could find. During the summer months Dick loved spending time with his family at the cottage on Belmont Lake in Canada, where they vacationed for over 60 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and visiting with family friends he made over the years.
A true animal lover, Dick grew up tending to their sheep as a young boy. From Saint Bernards in his younger years, to black Cocker Spaniels in most recent years, he adored Molly, Kelly, and Mitzi. Dick had an appreciation for antique cars and was a member of the Keystone Region RROC and Lifetime Member of the Rolls-Royce Owners Club. An avid model train collector, he enjoyed going to train shows and spending time with other collectors.
Friends and family are invited to the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, for a viewing on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and again at the Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, on Saturday, April 22, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, with funeral services to follow. Interment will be in Holy Savior Cemetery, Cornwall, PA. Donations can be made in Dick's memory to www.COTAforLynneK.com or mailed to the Childrens Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Cota for Lynne K, Bloomington, IN 47403, to help children who need transplants. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
