Richard H. Hackman, 91, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. He was the loving husband of Lila D. (Musser) Hackman, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Richard is also survived by his daughter, Taryn R., wife of Curtis E. Firestone; one granddaughter; and one brother, Jay C. Hackman.
He was preceded in death by two children, Brent K. Hackman and Teal R. Hackman, and his parents, Arthur R. and Elva May (Hertzog) Hackman.
Richard was born in Ephrata Township, PA and was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata. He was formerly a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata, where he served as an usher and on the Property Committee. He also served a three-year term on the Church Council.
He was a member of the American Association of Retired Persons. Former member of the Elks Club of Ephrata and the Ephrata VFW.
Richard retired from Eastern Industries, Inc. where he was employed as a weighmaster and dispatcher at the Schoeneck quarry. Prior to that, he was employed in the same capacity at D. M. Stoltzfus, Talmage for ten years. He was also a truck driver for Lester R. Summer Trucking.
Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Corporal in the 7th Infantry.
Funeral services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
