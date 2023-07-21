Richard H. "Dick" Weaver, 89, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his residence at Woodcrest Villa. He was the loving husband of Bertha "Cindy" Wolf Weaver with whom he would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on September 16, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Norman K. and Elizabeth K. Harnish Weaver.
He attended West Lampeter High School and worked at Andrews Excavating and then served in the U.S. Army. Dick also did excavating work for Roger Gerhart and on the Philadelphia Electric Project at Muddy Run. Dick retired from the Sico Company, Mount Joy after 40 years of service. In his semi-retirement, he drove bus for the Willow Valley Retirement Community and Glick Woodworks, Mount Joy. Up until his passing, he drove residents to and from local airports and doctor appointments. He was a member of Central Manor Church, where he served as usher and greeter. Dick was one of the originators of Transport for Christ in Lancaster County and was always willing to share the good news of Jesus Christ with fellow truckers.
Surviving in addition to his wife, three children: Randal L. (Judith) Weaver, Strasburg; Sandra K. (Jeffrey) Stauffer, Lititz and Kevin S. (Diane) Weaver, West Lampeter. Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law: Norma Weaver and one brother-in-law: Floyd High. He was preceded in death by one brother: Robert H. Weaver and one sister: Dorothy Jane High.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the East Hempfield Township Police Department and Woodcrest Villa for all of their assistance.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Central Manor Church, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. The family will have a private interment in Strasburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to: Central Manor Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
