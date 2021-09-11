Richard H. "Dick" Mast

Richard "Dick" Mast, 86, of Leola, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021. Richard was born on January 14th, 1935 in Beartown, Pennsylvania to Harold Jacob and Edith Viola Wenger Mast. Richard proudly served in the Army from 1956-1958 ending his tour in Korea. After serving his country, Richard returned to the United States and began working in sales for both Gerber Baby Company and Ralph Friedland & Brothers. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Mast; his two children Jeffrey Mast and Marcy Koshinsky; as well as his three grandchildren, Sara, Robert, and Richard Koshinsky.
Richard had an infectious sense of humor and enjoyed spending his time restoring his classic corvettes, setting up shop at local flea markets, and hosting poker nights with his friends. Richard, lovingly referred to as "Pop Pop" by his grandchildren had a compassionate air about him and will be wholeheartedly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA with viewing from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Interment: Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Please join the family for a bite to eat at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant. 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505 following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. Furman's – Leola