Richard H. "Dick" Graybill, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late H. Roy and Stella Hollinger Graybill. Dick was the loving husband of Jacqulyn "Jackie" Buch Graybill and they observed their 64th wedding anniversary in October of last year. For over 46 years Dick worked as a machinist for the Fuller Company, Manheim; following retirement, he also worked part time for Graybill's Tool and Die Inc., Manheim. A veteran, Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. An avid outdoorsman, Dick loved being surrounded by nature, engaging in his favorite activities of fishing, camping, hiking, and archery hunting. In his later years he enjoyed photography of birds and wildlife. His interests also included sports when he watched NFL Football and played golf with his friends. Dick was a humble quiet man that was devoted to his family. He had a deep love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished all the time he could spend with them.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jackie, are three daughters: Ann Marie Ladd of Palmyra, Linda S. Graybill, of Shillington, Jessica wife of Jeff Longenecker of Manheim, two grandchildren, Jared husband of Jo Longenecker, Kendra wife of D.J. Royal, seven great grandchildren: Brody, Parker, Cooper, Luca, Paityn, Carson, Beckett, and a sister, Darlene wife of Harold Mummau of Manheim. Preceding him in death are four brothers: Carl, Donald, Bob, and Reid Graybill.
There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Additional services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com
