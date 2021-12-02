Richard H. Binner, 90, husband of Edna (Messner) Binner, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at United Zion Retirement Community.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 1 to 2 PM, at Bethany United Church of Christ, 140 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Katie Jackson officiating. Interment will be private in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Bethany UCC, 140 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.