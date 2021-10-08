Richard H. Binner, 90, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at United Zion Retirement Community.
He was born in Strausstown to the late Harvey and Mabel (Hollenbach) Binner and was the husband of Edna ( Messner) Binner with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Richard was the former owner of Modern Cleaners and Cloister Motor Court. He was veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Richard was a life-time member and past Commander of Cloister Post #429, American Legion and was a volunteer ambulance driver. He loved traveling the world, crossword puzzles, golfing and was an avid reader of WWII history. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, eating out and always made sure the family had a nice vacation.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by three daughters, Debra L., wife of Alfred Kitch of Ephrata, Cynthia L., wife of Michael Hoffman of Akron, Odres A. Zimmerman of Ephrata; seven grandchildren, Che Lin Landis, Gwen McKinney, David Lee Kitch, Lori Hunter, Eric Zimmerman, Kyle Zimmerman and Casey Moore; three great-grandchildren and a sister, Jean Haag of Leesport.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Rodney Richard Binner; a grandson, Patrick Michael Hoffman and 12 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Bethany UCC, 140 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.