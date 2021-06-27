Richard Gerz, Sr. peacefully joined his late wife of 70 years, Shirley on June 19, 2021. He was a Lancaster native and son of the late George and Violet Gerz. For the past few years, he resided at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community in Lancaster.
Richard was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
He was employed for over forty years at the Lancaster Armstrong Floor Plant. He was an avid coin collector for many years. Dick, as his family called him, loved watching Notre Dame football and was thrilled to attend a game at Notre Dame.
He is survived by his son, Richard Jr. (wife, Anne) and his daughter, Sherran (husband, David). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, William, and is survived by his other brother, George and two sisters, Kathryn and Dorothy.
The family will follow Richard's wishes for a private family service. If you wish to commemorate Richard's life, donations to Masonic Village Hospice would be appreciated. We would like to thank their caring and dedicated staff for helping our loved one pass comfortably.
