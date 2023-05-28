Richard Gelon Willis, 71, of Brogue passed away on May 23, 2023. He was born in Live Oak, FL to Irene McAlister and the late Alfred Willis. Richard proudly served in the United States Army and retired after twenty years. He was a proud veteran and received multiple awards for his distinguished service. Following his time in the Army, Richard worked and lived in many states as he was a truck driver within the propane industry. His wide net is shown through his children living far and wide. Richard's eight children: Mindy, Christina, Ronald, Donna, James, Michael, Daniel, and Christopher all live throughout the country. Richard enjoyed fishing and also Karaoke. He loved the music of George Jones and was known to his karaoke friends as "No Show Jones" and "ABE".
In addition to his children, Richard leaves behind his mother Irene McAlister; eighteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; five siblings. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy in 2016.
A graveside for Richard and Dorothy Willis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Mount Joy Cemetery, 275 Terrace Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Rev. Aaron McNatt will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia VFW Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville