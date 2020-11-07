Richard Gary Homer, of Drumore, went home to heaven on November 5, 2020. He was 71 years old. Born in Ellsworth, Maine, he was the son of the late Benjamin Rich Homer and Katherine (Somers) Homer Hofer. Richard and his wife, Miriam (Anderson) Homer, were married for forty-eight years.
Rick worked at a variety of occupations throughout his life, including head custodian of Wells Elementary School in Maine, maintenance worker on submarines at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and as custodian at the Southeastern New Hampshire Christian Academy in Somersworth.
After moving to Pennsylvania, Rick taxied Amish for several years before retiring. As "Grandpa Rick," he enjoyed volunteering at the Noah's Ark Nursery School in Quarryville and reading stories to the children.
Surviving besides his wife are his son, Richard Benjamin (Sarah) of Philadelphia, daughter, Joanne, of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and three grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Tanis Hofer Furbish of Eliot, Maine, and Martha Hofer of Hancock, Maine; and also 1 nephew and 3 nieces.
A graveside service will take place at Drumore Cemetery, 1495 Susquehannock Drive, Drumore, PA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Manly officiating.
Instead of flowers, contributions may be made in Rick's memory to Noah's Ark Nursery School in Quarryville, PA.
