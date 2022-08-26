Richard G. Zimmerman, 74, of Lititz, passed away at home, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born in Myerstown to the late John J. and Lena (Good) Zimmerman and was the husband of Vera Mae (Martin) Zimmerman. They were privileged with 51 years together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Bernell, husband of Yvonne (Horst) Zimmerman of Lebanon, Almeta, wife of Wilmer Burkholder of Stevens, Bertha, wife of the late Leon Burkholder of Hillsville, VA, Yvonne, wife of Steve Nolt of Manns Choice, Alton, husband of Sharla (Stoltzfus) Zimmerman of Stevens; 28 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Norma Zimmerman; a granddaughter, Amber Larose Zimmerman and a son-in-law, Leon Burkholder.
Richard was an active member of Muddy Creek Mennonite church, serving in many offices. He was a lifetime farmer and cattle hauler. His love for traveling took him to many places in the United States, Central America, and Canada. He always enjoyed playing games, camping, and visiting with family and friends. In his later years, watching and feeding the birds was fascinating to him.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata. His funeral service will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, at 2 PM, at Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 988 Beam Rd. Fivepointville, with Jolan Martin, Richard Hoover, Clinton Burkholder, and Wendell Hollinger officiating. Interment will be in Muddy Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
