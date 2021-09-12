Richard G. Woolworth, "Dick," passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 surrounded by many family members in Hobe Sound, Florida. Born November 1, 1929, Dick and his older sister, Sylvia, grew up in Lancaster, PA with their parents, May Gorton Woolworth, and Chester M. Woolworth. Dick is survived by his beloved bride, Helen and his four children: Richard G. Woolworth, Jr. (Greenwich, CT), Andrew B. Woolworth (Lancaster, PA), Sally W. Lynch (Greenwich, CT), and Louise W. Lamphere (New York City). His legacy continues in 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who affectionately called him, "Boomie."
A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in the St. James churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, Dick's family asks that gifts in his memory be given to St. James Episcopal Church, or the Lancaster Country Day School.
