Richard G. Weaver, 76, of 567 Springville Rd., New Holland died on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of the late Rufus and Ella Mae (Good) Weaver.
Surviving are two sons: R. Michael married to Sheri Weaver, Gap and Stephen D. married to Lisa Weaver, Lititz, three grandchildren, his former spouse Joyce (Stauffer) Weaver, and six siblings: Mildred G. Weaver, David G. Weaver, Martha G. Nolt, James G. Weaver, Daniel G. Weaver and Miriam G. Weaver.
He was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Dwayne Scott Weaver and a sister Ruth Ann Groff.
Most of his working life was spent as a carpenter with Weber Builders and he retired from Cocalico School District, working in buildings and grounds maintenance. As a carpenter, Richard paid attention to detail and specialized in the trim finishing aspects of home construction. He took on some big construction projects in addition to his job. In 1977, he worked with Joyce and other family members as well as colleagues from various trades to build a home for his family on Kramer Mill Rd., Denver.
In 1990, Richard coordinated volunteers to build an addition to the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren. He also served as a trustee at the church for many years. Richard enjoyed tractor pulls and NASCAR racing. Spending time with his grandchildren brought a smile to his face.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, 1005 E. Main St., Blue Ball. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired, memorials may be sent to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.