Vietnam Veteran, artist, and photographer, Richard G. Lawrence, passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 bravely paying his final price for his military service in Vietnam 1967-1970.
Nicknamed "Bird" by his brother, Richard enjoyed photography, drawing, nature and wrestling in his youth. He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1967 and proudly enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was known as "Shortround", beginning a life that would define his identity until his death. His service in Vietnam included but was not limited to attachments to the following units: MP Company 1st Marine Division FMF, Task Force X-Ray Hue City (Tet Offensive '68), the 1st and 3rd Marine Division of the 3rd Marine Amphibious Force, the 7th Marine Division on Hill 55, and Hotel Co 2nd Battalion 1st and 3rd Marine Division on Hill 461. Following his tour of duty in Vietnam, Lawrence was sent to the Detachment Guard Company of the Marine Barracks in Parris Island, South Carolina. He transferred to San Miguel and Subic Bay in the Philippines and continued in the Guard Detachment. He was honorably discharged in 1970, then discharged a second time after his service in the Marine Corps Reserves (1981-1983).
Awards for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps include the Combat Action Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Citation (1967-1968), the Navy Unit Commendation (1968), the Meritorious Unit Commendation with one bronze star (1968-1969, 1970-1971), Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one silver battle star, the Philippine Presidential Unit Citation (1970), the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross Color), the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Civil Actions Color, 1st Class), and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
His love for photography, painting, and drawing continued throughout his life, at times becoming therapeutic outlets for his post traumatic stress disorder. Many of his service connected paintings and drawings are included in the publication "A Soldiers Heart: Survivor Views of Combat Trauma" (Sidran Press, 1995). In recent years he exhibited his work in solo and group exhibitions at the Lancaster County Art Association, Lancaster Museum of Art, Mulberry Art Studios, local art fairs and non profit organizations. His art became not only documentations of daily life, landscape, and wildlife, but served as vital ways to connect socially, meet new friends, share his positive outlook on life, and donate to philanthropic organizations. He held memberships to various service organizations and possessed a lifetime membership to the Amvets. Of notable volunteer service, like his mother, he volunteered at the Lancaster General Hospital.
Richard enjoyed traveling to nature parks and the bay with his loving wife Ethel. They enjoyed listening to oldies and Elvis Presley, attending local concerts, and dining out. He was extraordinarily proud of his children's accomplishments and enjoyed spending time with his four young grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Ethel M. (Hess) Lawrence of Lancaster; children: Rebecca Lawrence, companion Matt Kennedy, of Lancaster, Amanda, wife of Kyle Patchin of Colorado and Andrew Lawrence, husband of Tonya of Oklahoma; stepsons: Kenneth Thomas, husband of Michelle and James Thomas, husband of Kelley; grandchildren: Elliott, Noah, Finn and Charlotte; brother, Robert Lawrence, husband of Suzette, of Millersville; niece, Christina Kurtz and the mother of his children, Sharon Lawrence. He was preceded in passing by his parents, John Spencer and Virginia M. (Berger) Lawrence, as well as his nephew, Jason Lawrence.
His outgoing personality, unapologetic sense of humor, and positive attitude when faced with adversity will be fondly remembered. Richard might say he ultimately succumbed to "Karvey Morvis", a fictitious illness as coined by his father, John. He savored life and wanted everyone to know he loved them.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30AM. Friends and family are invited to attend the viewing from 9:30AM-11AM. In honor of Richard's service, interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17522.
