Richard G. Groff, Sr.

Richard G. "Dick" Groff, Sr., 84, of Lititz, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 2, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. He was the loving husband of Mildred M. (Meyer) Groff, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage last spring. Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of the late Harold W. and Mary (Gentzler) Groff.
Dick worked as a farmer most of his life. He was a member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. His hobbies included hunting, woodworking, and especially cooking.
Surviving in addition to his wife "Millie" are four sons, Richard G., Jr. (Dianne), McClure, Clair E. (Justina), North East, MD, John D (Rachel) Bellville, and Nevin L. (Roseann), Lititz; four grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers Donald E. (Arlene), Stevens, Kenneth D. (Irene), Myerstown, Marvin (Annalois), Terre Hill; and a sister Martha Burkholder (Richard), Stevens.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Road, Lititz, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Erb Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Friday at United Zion from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
