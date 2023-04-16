Richard G. "Dick" Park

Richard Graham "Dick" Park, 76, of Leola passed away Monday, Apr. 10, 2023. Born in Houston, TX, the son of the late J. Glenn and Frances C. Park of New Holland, he was the loving husband of Vicki Palmer Park for the past 28 years. He grew up in West Alexander, PA and was a 1964 graduate of McGuffey District High School. Growing up in Western Pennsylvania, he was an avid Steelers and Penn State football fan. Upon graduation he moved to New Holland with his family.
Dick served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and was a lifelong member and past commandant of the New Holland American Legion Post 662. Dick had a long and productive career in sales beginning with Pennsylvania Scale in the mid 1970's through his recent retirement from American Weigh Systems in 2022, where he was a sales manager. Most important, Dick was a family man and took great joy and pride in spending time with those he loved the most.
Dick is survived by and will be dearly missed by: his wife, Vicki of Leola; sons, Sean (Caroline) Park, Lower Gwynedd, PA; and Seth (Jaime) Park, Mount Pleasant, SC; along with their mother, Irene Dussinger of East Earl. Four grandchildren: Graham and Chelsea Park of Lower Gwynedd, and Sullivan and Oliver Park of Mt. Pleasant. Three step-sons also survive: James (Carrie) Palmer, Sterling, CT: Scott (Aimee) Merchlinski, Middletown, PA; Ryan (Melissa) Shepps, Wellsboro, PA, along with five step-grandchildren Caleb, Charlotte, Annabelle, Madeline, and Carter. Also surviving are his brother, William Park, of New Holland and a sister, Judith Park, of Reston, VA.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Contributions be made to: American Legion Post 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.