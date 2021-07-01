Richard G. "Dick" Mowrer, 98, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. He was the husband of the late Anna K. "Toots" Mowrer, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage before she passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born in West Hempfield Twp., son of the late Amos and Mary Gehring Mowrer.
Dick was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII, where he served in the 83rd Division in France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Czechoslovakia. He worked for 13 years at the Mountville Wallpaper Factory as a machine operator and retired from ITT Grinnell after 44 years. Has the oldest member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Dick played baseball for Chestnut Hill and Mountville baseball teams and he saved used stamps. He enjoyed bowling, going to his family camp in Clearfield County, hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, baking, and hosting family and friends for his corn roasts. Dick enjoyed watching football, baseball and all sports on TV. He especially liked the Phillies, Eagles and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Dick is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings: Anna, Grace, Len, Charles, and Paul. He was the last of his immediate family.
The Family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Paramount Senior Living and also Grane Hospice for the kindness and compassion shown to Dick and his family.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
