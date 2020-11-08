Richard G. "Dick" Bransby, Sr., 83 of 28 S. 11th St., Columbia, PA passed away on Wednesday at his residence. He was the husband of Margaret Sheehy Nikolaus Bransby. His first wife Margaret "Peg" Marcello Bransby preceded him in death in 1996. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Paul C., Sr. and Cathleen Clouser Bransby.
Dick retired in 1999 after 20 years of service as a Project Engineer for Herr & Sacco, Inc. Mechanical Contractors in Landisville. He previously worked for 15 years for Aggregates Equipment, Inc. in Leola. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Dick was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus Council #2294, Catholic War Veterans Post #1306, the Susquehanna Fire Co., and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Dick was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Bradford County and very much enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are sons: Richard G., Jr. husband of Tammy Bransby of Columbia, PA and Eric Bransby of Columbia, PA, daughters: Kristina M. wife of Glenn Wall, Jr. of Columbia, PA and Stephanie A. wife of Steven Zeamer of Lancaster, PA, stepsons: Paul J. husband of Roseann Nikolaus of Columbia, PA, Thomas F. husband of Eileen Nikolaus of Columbia, PA, and John M. husband of Mary Elizabeth Nikolaus of Columbia, PA and a stepdaughter: Monica E. wife of Les Schoelkoph of Columbia, PA, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul C. Bransby, Jr. and a sister, Charlotte "Sis" O'Reilly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 4th & Cherry Streets, Columbia, PA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11AM with Rev. Fr. Stephen Kelley as Celebrant. Visitation with the family will occur from 10:00AM until the time of the Mass. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Because of COVID 19, masks will be required to enter the church. Please continue to practice social distancing. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
