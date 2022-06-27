Richard G. Aschenbrenner, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 in his Reading residence. He was the loving husband of Mary J. (Jacobs) Aschenbrenner, with whom he shared nearly 54 wonderful years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, PA. Visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Muhlenberg Township.
