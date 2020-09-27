80, Alcoa Alumax Retiree, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to public auctions.
Richard F. Hackman, husband of Bonadine M. Hackman, passed away September 23, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Warwick Township on January 24, 1940 and lived in Warwick Township his entire life. He was the son of the late Richard H. and Elizabeth Forney Hackman.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lou Williams, a niece, Amy Lynn Hackman Rupp, and a brother, Robert F. Hackman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Janice Hackman, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Williams, nephews, and a niece.
He was a 1957 graduate of Warwick Union High School. He served his country in the United States Army. He is of Christian Faith.
Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Millport Union Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
