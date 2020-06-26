Richard F. Frick, 63 of 164 Riverfront Rd., Columbia, PA, passed away at his residence on June 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Josetta "Jo" Boyles Frick with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage on June 14th. Born in Marietta, PA on August 7, 1956, he was the son of the late Richard F. and Grace Oster Frick.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Rick was a contractor for 18 years and enjoyed remodeling and fixing homes and buildings. In 2004 he and his wife Jo along with their daughter Cherie opened Fricke Hardware store in Columbia. Rick enjoyed playing cards with his Wednesday and Sunday card groups, going to the casino, watching his grandsons playing football and basketball and loved riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his wife, surviving is a daughter: Cherie wife of Jon Bernstein, his two grandsons Seth and Trey Bernstein, sisters: Linda Kaylor and Penny "Nickle" wife of Andy Haines, a brother: David Frick companion of Wendy. He was preceded in death by a daughter: Rikki Jo Frick and a sister: Joan Weaver.
A viewing will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 10:00AM – 12 noon. Because of Covid-19 when entering the funeral home please wear a mask. This service will be opened to anyone who wants to make remarks or share memories of Rick, so please be prepared to do so. The family is requesting casual attire because this is the way Rick would have wanted it.
