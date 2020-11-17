Richard F. "Dick" Rineer, 79, of Conestoga passed away at home, Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Lancaster on October 30, 1941, he was the son of Frank B. and Elva H. Evans Rineer. He was the husband of Nancy L. Eckman Rineer.
Dick graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for over 30 years for Safe Harbor Hydro Electric Plant, retiring as a Control Room Operator. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and the outdoors. He was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Quarryville.
Dick will be missed by his wife, Nancy L. Rineer and his sons, Mark R., wife of Deborah Rineer of Conestoga and Keith A. Rineer of Millersville.
Dick will be interred privately in the St. Catherine's Cemetery, Quarryville with Rev. Mark Speitel officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Honor Guard.
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
