Richard F. "Dick" Fisher, Jr.

Richard (Dick) Frederick Fisher, Jr., fondly known as Uncle Dick, joined the ranks of the redeemed early the morning of June 13th. Dick was born in Lancaster City in 1937, to the late Richard and Laura (Boettger) Fisher.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, he would go on to attend Franklin and Marshall College and graduate with a degree in Accounting. Dick first went to work for the KMART corporation before working for the United States Department of State for more than 20 years. Although he would officially retire in 1994, he continued to help where he could with his final assignment through the Department with the Bureau of African Affairs. Dick loved to spend time between his home in Lancaster, PA and his home in Washington, D.C.
Dick had a lifelong passion for traveling, with an extensive list of countries he visited. He was proud to have visited all continents but Antarctica, which he had gotten within sight of.
When Dick was state side, he could often be found spending time with his many good friends at the Hamilton Club in downtown Lancaster. For anyone who knew Dick, their memories with him often included good food, a good drink, and a good story. He brought a special presence to any gathering that will be greatly missed.
Dick is survived by his brothers in-law, Bob Hollister and Rick Kuster, as well as a sister in-law Ruth Fisher. Dick will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Bobby (Jennifer) Hollister, John (Kelly) Hollister, Christine Hollister, Buddy (Amanda) Hess, Amy (Derrick) Millhouse, Janet (Eric) Renfer, Bryan (Bridget) Kuster, Andrew Kuster, and Matthew Kuster; and his great-nieces and nephews who loved afternoon visits with him. He will also be greatly missed by his lifelong friend Christiane of Orléans, France.
He was welcomed into the kingdom of the Lord by his parents, and two sisters Jeanne Kuster and Caroline Hollister, and a brother Jerry Fisher.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation with the family will be at 10:00am prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Dick's name to Lancaster Catholic High School, Office of Advancement, 650 Juliette Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Franklin and Marshall College, Office of College Advancement, PO Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604. SnyderFuneralHome.com