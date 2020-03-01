Richard F. "Dick" Dengler, 89 of Willow Street died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born on Cabbage Hill in Lancaster on February 7, 1931, the son of the late Samuel F. and Mary (Good) Dengler.
Dick attended Fremont Elementary, Reynolds Jr. High and McCaskey High Schools, graduating in 1949. Dick retired in 1986 after 36 years of employment from Ford New Holland (now CNHI). In retirement, he volunteered with several organizations and especially enjoyed volunteering at Schreiber Pediatric's Preschool for 28 years. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Dengler) Sheaffer, wife of the late Oliver R. Sheaffer, Lititz; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Sheaffer) Good and husband Ron, Drumore; Oliver S. Sheaffer, Lancaster; Tracey Moon, Elkton, MD; John Moon, Elkton, MD; Lynne Seth, Staten Island, NY; grand-nephew, Joseph Seth and wife Kristine and their children Robert & Kassidy, Staten Island, NY. In addition to his parents, Dick was pre-deceased by a sister, Hazel Moon of Maryland.
A graveside service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville. Online guestbook at;
