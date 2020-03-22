Richard Eugene Miller, age 85 of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Hospice & Community Care Inpatient Unit. He was the husband of the late Mary Lou Steiner Miller for 47 years, until her death in October 2008. A third-generation florist, he was born in Portland, Oregon. He was the son of the late Albert Taft Miller and Emma Pearl Booth Miller. Richard graduated from Paradise Township High School in 1953 and then worked for the next four years for his aunt Ruth, who was a florist in Ronks, PA. When the draft arose, he volunteered to join the Army. He served in the Signal Corps at the 3rd Army Headquarters in Georgia from 1957-59. Following his service, Richard met and married the love of his life, Mary Lou, on July 30, 1961. He attended York Academy of Arts under the original owner, A.I. Watts on Market St. in York, from 1961-64, graduating with a Commercial Arts degree. Together they owned and operated Vintage Gallery wholesale and retail floral and art for over 40 years. Family was very important to him. He was extremely proud that all four of his children graduated from college, becoming a teacher, principal, goldsmith, and Hospice team leader. He was a juried artist, working mostly in oils, acrylics, and pen and ink. His work was shown in various settings including the early Lititz and Mt. Gretna Art Shows, and of course, in their own Vintage Gallery. Dick enjoyed playing the lottery, watching horse racing, eating out, surf fishing, and he especially loved the beach.
Surviving Richard are 4 children: Lori wife of Maurice Graham of Lancaster, Beth Reinhart of Lancaster, Steve husband of Kay Scheuren Miller of Camp Hill, Andrea Lowrey of Lancaster, 8 wonderful grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 9 nieces and nephews, and his faithful and furry companion of 6 years, Jasper. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, William Miller, and his sisters Pauline Treier and Patricia Miller.
The interment will be at the convenience of the family in the St. John's Methodist Cemetery, Paradise. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise. shiveryfuneralhome.com
