Richard Eugene Johnson

Rick left us unexpectedly on Wednesday April 14, 2021 and is now at Home with the Lord after 68 short years on this earth. Rick's relationship with the Lord was his priority but after that his family was who and what he lived for. He leaves behind his wife Cheryl (married 35 years this November) of Narvon and their children, Richard of Yeadon, Regina (son-in-law Chris Powell) of Christiana, Sarah (son-in-law Matt Pfeiffer) of Lancaster and David (daughter-in-law Renee) of Intercourse. He was a proud Pop-Pop to Kylie Johnson, Chase Powell, and Noah and Grace Pfeiffer. Although he was estranged from his eldest daughter for over 27 years he thought of Racheal often.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years as a Seabee and always went out of his way to thank other Veterans for their service. Rick is probably known best for his train hobby – he had a large HO Scale layout he named Narvon Valley Railroad where he had "businesses" named after all his children and grandchildren. He also had quite a collection of train t-shirts and planned his vacations around visiting railroads and train stations. Saturday mornings you would find him having breakfast with his Marked Men for Christ brothers. He enjoyed helping in Children's Ministry at Summit View Church. Rick retired in November 2020 and had recently begun a new career driving a school van for Brightbill Transportation (Pequea Valley School District) and was excited about meeting new people and making new friends. After tent camping for over 25 years Rick fulfilled a dream by purchasing a travel trailer last summer and was looking forward to many camping trips this summer with his wife, children, grandchildren and church friends.
Besides Cheryl and their children, he will be missed by his brother, Bob of Hatboro and his brother, Keith of Quakertown with whom he spoke to every day on the phone to discuss the weather, trains and life in general. He will also be missed by his father and mother-in-law, David and Margaret Ramsey (Sewell, NJ) and his many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Everyone is invited to a Celebration to honor Rick's life on Saturday, May 22nd at Summit View Church (846 Peters Road New Holland). Family will be gathering at 12 noon to greet friends followed by a time of sharing at 1 PM (outside - weather permitting). Casual attire please – in honor of Rick - shorts and a train t-shirt are encouraged. A private gathering will be held at a later date for Rick at Ft Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Contributions may be sent to Marked Men for Christ in Rick's memory.
