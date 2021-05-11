Richard Eugene Hackenberger, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. Born in Elizabethtown January 17, 1936. He was the son of the late Paul H. and Grace E. (Lancaster) Hackenberger. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Landis) Hackenberger whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
He graduated from Conoy Township High School in Bainbridge, attended Franklin and Marshall College with a Certificate of Achievement in Accounting, had taken courses at Lancaster Business School. Richard was employed by Trojan Yacht for more than 37 years as a Cost Accountant and payroll supervisor. Later worked for Engle Business Equipment and in retirement worked for Manheim Auto Auction as a dispatcher.
He loved to travel, he and his wife Shirley toured 49 states and 9 foreign countries. Richard was a member of the Free Church of Hershey. He was a former member of the National Association of Accountants.
In addition to his wife Shirley he is survived by a son, Gregory E. Hackenberger (wife Martha) of Lancaster and five grandchilren, Rachel E. Beckmann (husband Paul) of TN, David N. Hackenberger (wife Caitlin) of Willow Grove, Gunnery Sergeant Daniel J. Hackenberger (wife Andrea) of SC, Esther G. and Hannah A. of Lancaster. Six great-grandchildren, Helen, Catherine, and Eden, Christian, Scott, and Bradley. A sister, Shelby J. McCann. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul E, Gilbert L. and Barry G. Hackenberger and a brother-in-law, Robert D. McCann.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Shenk's Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA, 17552.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Milller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.