Richard Ernest Wagner, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on March 24, 2022.
He was the loving husband of Marilyn J. Wagner for 63 years.
Affectionately known as Poppy, he is survived by two daughters, Wendy A. Overdorf, wife of Cliff Overdorf and Heidi Suydam, companion of Greg Kreiser, grandchildren Zane Sensenig, Catherine Duvall, Abbie Overdorf and great granddaughter, Delaney Duvall. Richard had a wonderful zest for life and enjoyed every minute of it. He especially enjoyed being with his family.
He was a proud Army veteran.
He was a sales manager for the RCA service company. He was a totally selfless person who would do anything for anyone. He was simply the "best."
At Richard's request, there will be no service. If you wish to honor him, consider donating to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
A living tribute »