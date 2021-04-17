Richard Ellis Engle, 67, of East Earl, beloved husband, father, and grandpa passed away April 15, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Rick was born August 1, 1953 to Ellis and Jean Weil Engle. He is survived by his wife Joan Root Engle, children, Steven husband of Kim, Jenna, and Mic husband of Missy; grandchildren, Darian, Morgan, Joshua, Sami, Emily, Mic and Conan; a brother, Ron husband of Joy, a sister, Bonnie wife of Marshall, and a sister-in-law, Joan. He had been reunited with his son, Chad and his brother Chuck.
Rick graduated from Milton Hershey School in 1971. He retired from Lyons & Hohl Paving. He enjoyed his retirement by doing vehicle rust repair, building maintenance at PA Auction Center, camping, 4 wheeling and fishing. He was a member of the Blue Ball Fire Co,
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, at 10:00 A.M. at the Honey Brook Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, do something special for your loved ones. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA