Richard Earl Schlicher, 87, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born March 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Earl and Florence (Williams) Schlicher. He spent his childhood at Bethany Orphans Home in Womelsdorf.
In 1953 Richard joined the US Army. He served three years in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He earned a United Nations Medal and two Bronze Stars with Oak Leaf Clusters and retired after 20 years of dedicated service.
He was a lifelong member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene where he served in the choir and as an usher for many years. He enjoyed bus trips, golf and puzzles. He was an avid walker and loved the Phillies and the Eagles.
In 1975 he married his late wife, Arlene Dissinger. His family grew by four stepchildren, Linda (Mastle) Smith, wife of artist, Andy Smith, of Lititz, the late Clark “Skip” Mastle, Karl Mastle, husband of Lisa Mastle of Hopeland, James “Dave” Mastle, husband of Teresa Mastle of Newport News, VA and blessed with seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He had three siblings, Shirley, wife of Fred Ecenrode, Kenneth Schlicher, and the late Ada Schlicher.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »