Richard Earl Irwin, 84, of New Providence, entered into rest on Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Jesse and Bertha (McGuigan) Irwin. Richard is survived by his wife Mary M. (Markley) Irwin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jane Irwin.
Richard farmed early in life and then went on to work as a mechanic for Wenger Pontiac. He loved antique cars and also collected antique toy tractors.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by several nieces and nephews; a sister, Jean (Irwin) Crouse and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Irwin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse, Jr., and John Irwin.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Private interment will follow in the Quarryville Cemetery. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 E. Lincoln Hwy., Lancaster, PA 17602. Memories can be shared at dewalds.com.
