Richard E. Sweigart

Richard "Dickey" E. Sweigart, 85, resident of the Middletown Home, formerly of Bowmansville & Denver, passed away Wed., Jan. 15, 2020. He was a son of the late Guy & Agnes (Meckley) Sweigart and the husband of 59-years to Kathleen Ann (Seifrit) Sweigart until her passing in 2016.
Dickey was a veteran, proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a regional manager for Gulf Oil Corporation, retiring in 1990. He then worked in his retirement as a groundskeeper for Hawk Valley Golf Course & Brubacher Excavating. He also mowed the grass at Bowmansville Union Cemetery. An avid outdoorsman, Dickey enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin in Clearfield Co.
He is survived by three children: Perry M. (Robin) Sweigart of Elizabethtown, David S. Sweigart of Akron, & Tammy Sue Stevanus of Jacksonville, NC; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas, & Amber; two step grandchildren, Garrett & Bobby; two great-grandchildren, Lillie & Jameson; two sisters; & one brother. Dickey is predeceased by one brother.
Viewing: Friday, Jan. 24th from 11 AM to 12 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Service: 12:00 PM. Interment to follow with military honors at Bowmansville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the NRA, https://donate.nra.org/donate www.goodfuneral.com
