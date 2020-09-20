Richard E. Sprout, Sr., 91, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, now living in eternity with his Lord and Savior, following a lengthy battle with dementia. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allen and Bessie (Dommel) Sprout. Richard was the loving husband of Elsie M. (Wickersham) Sprout, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Richard served in the Merchant Marine, joining at 17 years of age. Following this, he joined the US Army, serving during the Korea War. After being honorably discharged, he went on to work as a Lancaster City Fire Fighter primarily at the West King St. Firehouse from 1957 to 1987, retiring after 30 years of service.
Richard found great satisfaction and joy in refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed traveling with Elsie and going to garage sales.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard E. Sprout, Jr., husband of Vicki, of Ephrata; two grandchildren: Crystal Martin, wife of Jeff, of Denver, and Christopher Sprout, husband of Andrea, of South Haven, MI; six great-grandchildren: Ally, Mikey, Kate, Jack, Grace, and Luke; and a niece, Kelly Fritsch.
Graveside services for Richard will be private and at the convenience of the family.
