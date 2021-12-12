Richard E. Savage, 88, of York passed away on December 7, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care.
Born in Altoona, PA to Lewis Earl and Enola Mae (Howett) Savage, Richard graduated from Altoona Senior High School, was an accomplished Eagle Scout and an Order of the Arrow recipient. He served in the United States Army, where he performed in the chaplain’s choir and won the “Best in Europe” contest. He then continued his education at F&M College in 1957, earning a bachelor’s degree in Geology.
Richard volunteered for numerous nonprofits, was a committee member for “The World’s Greatest Yard Sale” for 20 years and served as president and treasurer for The Devers/North York Lion’s Club. He was a member of The Victory Club and the Sertoma Club of York, the secretary for the Manor Club and served as a chairman of the Civil Service Commission of Spring Garden Township for nearly 10 years.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Carol E. (Brady) Savage, and brother to Margaret Rich and Patricia Crowley. He was the father to Nancy Wolfrom, husband Michael and Robert Savage and wife, Allie. He is survived by grandchildren, Christopher Gutacker (Elise), Matthew Gutacker and Ian Savage, and great-grandchildren, Winifred and Shirley Gutacker.
There will be a visitation January 7, 2022, 5-7 PM at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W. Market Street. Graveside service with full military rites will be held January 8, 2022, 11 AM at Mount Rose Cemetery, York, PA.
Contributions can be made to Alzheimer Association, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110, or Fore Sight Vision, 1380 Spahn Avenue York, PA 17403.
