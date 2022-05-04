Richard E. "Rick" Wennerstrom, 71, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in York, PA he was the son of the late Eric and Beatrice (Storm) Wennerstrom. He was the loving husband of Carol (Harsh) Wennerstrom with whom he shared over 51 years of marriage.
He began his career managing an apartment complex for over 26 years, and then started his own business in 2009 known as Rick Wennerstrom's Property Management LLC. In 2021 he retired, and passed the business off to his son, Rich who continues to own and operate.
Rick really enjoyed Miami Dolphins football and fishing. Rick mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sheri Lynn Heckler (John), son, Richard Douglas "Rich" Wennerstrom (Michelle) both of Lancaster. Also surviving are four grandchildren, John, Jr., Devin, Morgan, Rachel and his siblings, Victoria Hess (Jay), of York and David Wennerstrom of Leola, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Wennerstrom.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 1-2PM at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rick's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com