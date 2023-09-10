Richard E. Portzer, 84, of Lancaster, formerly of DuBois, passed away on September 5, 2023 at the Mennonite Home. He was the loving husband of Constance J. (Gigliotti) Portzer.
Born in St. Mary's, PA, he was the son of the late Leonard and Loretta (Erich) Portzer.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Pennsylvania State University, he spent much of his career as an accountant for the Internal Revenue Service.
Richard was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting as well as spending time with his grandchildren who kept him young at heart.
In addition to his wife, Constance, he is survived by children, Julianne Portzer, Loretta "Lorie" Jacobson (wife of Donald), Cynthia Metheny (wife of Eric), Mary Perry (wife of Chris) and Marcy Lyle (wife of Dane); ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Dorothy Goetz and Patricia Hollobaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and James Portzer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September, 16th, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine's of Siena, 118 S. State St., DuBois, PA 15801. Friends may greet the family at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Interment will follow in Morningside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/ or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097