Richard E. Parks

Richard ("Dick") E. Parks, 90, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Bedford, NY, where he had recently moved to live with family. He was surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren when he passed. Dick was preceded in death in December 2018 by his cherished wife of 61 years, Sylvia E. Parks.
Born in Easton, PA on June 4, 1930, to Edward Parks and Evelyn (Frey) Parks, Dick lived most of his early life in Philadelphia, graduating from Frankford High in 1948 and entering the R.O.T.C. at Temple University the same year. He earned his B.A. in Finance and commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Transportation Corps in June 1952 and promptly shipped out to Busan, Korea on active duty for the duration of the Korean War. A proud American patriot, military service continued to play a major role in Dick's life and after his discharge from active duty he remained a commissioned officer in the Army Reserves for over twenty years, ultimately attaining the rank of Captain.
In 1954, Dick began a professional career that spanned over 40 years as a consumer lending officer at the Fidelity Bank in center city Philadelphia, where he was beloved by his colleagues, charges and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a treasured asset to the bank and served as its institutional memory through multiple regime changes that ultimately saw Fidelity become Wells Fargo, from which he retired in May 1997.
Dick married the love of his life, Sylvia, in May 1957 -- truly a match that was made in heaven, where they are once again united. Together they raised three children (and one beautiful but quite misbehaved dog) and Dick lived every day of his life demonstrating what it means to be a "family man." He was selflessly devoted to his wife and children, never missing an opportunity to attend little league games, recitals, or whatever event, big or small, was on the calendar. Dick was Sylvia's heroic, primary caregiver for the last several years of her life, performing solo duties in his late 80's that would have challenged anyone half his age. And he was never once heard to complain -- about anything. He lived his life with the kind of honor, sense of duty, and quiet dignity that defined the very best of the "greatest generation."
Dick was a proud Freemason, a Master Mason raised to the 3rd Degree in Philadelphia and eventually attaining the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He loved the Brotherhood and the Fellowship.
Dick is survived by three children, Stephen Parks (Ellen) of Austin, TX, Kenneth Parks (Lucia) of Bedford, NY, and Janet Shapiro (Paul) of Yardley, PA, seven grandchildren (Andrew, Elizabeth, Meredith, Grant, Jonathan, Matthew and Abigail), and his sister, Phyllis Simons of Hatboro, PA.
A private military burial will be held on Friday, November 20 at Forest Hill Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife. Plans for a public memorial service and celebration of life forthcoming once the pandemic subsides. Charitable donations in his honor can be made to Masonic Charities, Gift Planning Office, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 https://masonicvillages.org/donate-now/.
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.cassidyflynnfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »