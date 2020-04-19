Richard E. Painter, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of David and Helen (Slaugh) Painter, and the husband of Victoria A. (Peterman) Painter, sharing 46 years of marriage. Richard worked as a drill press operator for Burnham Corp., Lancaster, retiring after 30 years of service. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Richard is survived by eight children: Michael Peterman (Sherri); Nicole VanReymersdal (Keith); Damian Painter; Robert Painter; Nathan Painter (Linda); Eric Painter (Jessica); Regina Quinn (Robert); Thaddeus Painter (Jena); 15 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; and brothers James, Thomas and Lawrence Painter. He was predeceased by a brother Charles Painter.
A Memorial Service will be planned and announced for a future date. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
