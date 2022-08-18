Richard E. Leed, Sr., 75, of Denver, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Robert M. Sr. and Gladys (Bear) Leed and was the husband of Laura (Cooper) Leed with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
He enjoyed fishing and loved gardening, especially his seasonal vegetable garden. He was also fond of family gatherings and spending time with family.
He worked as a wood finisher for Conestoga Wood.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by son, Richard Leed, Jr., husband of Traci, daughter, Tammy Leed; 5 grandchildren, Brittany Stauffer, Devin Leed, Scott Leed, Shawn Leed, and Loran Martzall; 2 great-grandchildren, Loran Jr. and Vandon; 10 siblings, Pauline Specht, Rockford Leed, husband of Rose, Raymond Leed, husband of Connie, Arlene, wife of Dicky Eckenroth, Darlene, wife of Danny Kocher, Robert Leed, Jr., husband of Terry, Lena Adams, Marlene Leed and companion William, Kathlene wife of Gary Devonshire, and Roger Leed, husband of Janice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Michael Leed; granddaughter, Tara Leed; 2 siblings, Roberta Leed and Roseline Leed.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Shillington Church of Christ, 475 Philadelphia Ave., Reading. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Chris Boyce officiating. Interment is private in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17112.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.