Richard E. Laukhuff

Richard (Rick) E. Laukhuff, 61, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 29, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born August 17, 1959 in Lancaster, Richard was the son of the late Harold and Nancy (Williams) Laukhuff.
A proud Poker Dealer by trade, Rick dealt cards locally for the past 17 years. He enjoyed the camaraderie and also loved playing when not on the other side of the table. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, family poker parties, betting race horses and loved the opportunity to escape to the mountains in Centre County. Regarded as unique and hilarious, Richard had no problem lighting up a room with his personality. His catch phrases will go down as legendary to family and friends. He was generous and a big teddy bear to those close to him. Above all, he cherished his family and will be missed dearly. His unconditional love will live on through all those that loved him.
He is survived by his wife: Brenda Laukhuff; two daughters: Tricia Laukhuff and Becky Jones wife of Nelson; two brothers: Jack Laukhuff husband of Donna and Bob Laukhuff husband of Lori; four sisters: Connie Bear wife of Bob, Cindy Moose wife of the late Donnie, Cathy Woodall wife of Bryce, and Caryn Yurejefcic wife of Mark; five grandchildren: Tyler, Savannah, Reece, Alanna, and Liam; as well as a cherished great-granddaughter: Roselia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Tom Laukhuff.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Sunday June 13, 2021 from 2 PM to 3 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 PM with Pastor Milton Jones officiating. A celebration of life will be held directly following the service at Calvary Baptist Church located at 530 Milton Road Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's honor can be made to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com