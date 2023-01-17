Richard E. King, Jr.

Richard ("Dick") E. King, Jr., 80, of Willow Street, passed away January 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Born August 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Richard E. King, Sr., and Jean Kmetz. He was the devoted husband of Mathilda ("Tillie") King for the past 56 years.
Dick's life revolved around his family, especially his grandchildren. He treasured spending time with them as often as possible including family trips to Rehoboth Beach and Wildwood. He also loved to watch them play sports, youth, club, high school and college. He was very proud of their accomplishments.
Many will also remember Dick for his dedicated years coaching youth athletics, including the Willow Street Baseball Association and Penn Manor Soccer, where he coached Youth, JV and Varsity teams. While he spent his professional career in sales, mainly in the consumer-packaged goods field, he was devoted to coaching and mentoring.
Richard will be sorely missed by all who knew him including his loving wife, Tillie; and his children, Richard E. King III, husband of Darlene of Manheim, and Lori L. King of Willow Street, and grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pap", Kaylee, Brianna, Samantha, Brendan, and Brady. He was preceded in passing by his sister, Judy.
The family is welcoming guests, Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1 - 3 PM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a service following. Guests are encouraged to dress casually.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, humanepa.org
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »