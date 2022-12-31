Richard E. Harvey, Sr., age 85 of Kirkwood, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Dorothy Crawford Harvey with whom he celebrated 67 years of marriage. Born in Peach Bottom, he was the son of the late Chester L. and Arabelle Neff Harvey. Richard was a member of Union Presbyterian Church where he served on the cemetery committee. He held many jobs over the years, including truck driver for L.M. Prange, Edgar M. Herr, and Hostetter Grain, welder for New Holland Machine, and a farmer. He was a Colerain Township Supervisor for 2 terms, mowed the Colerain Park, and helped with the maintenance of the Little League field at that park. He was a member of the Washington Lodge #156 in Quarryville. He was known as "Sleepy" as part of the original Bakers Gang. In his free time, Richard loved going to Rough and Tumble Engineers Museum, helping make funnel cakes with his wife, Dottie for the Farm Women #15, watching tractor pulls, rodeos, and cowboy TV.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Richard E., Jr. (Rick), husband of Deborah J. Harvey of Willow Street, Penny S., wife of James M. Harnish of New Providence, Kevin L. Harvey of Kirkwood, Mary Beth, wife of Stephen D. Ober of New Providence, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Jane A. Harvey of Lancaster, Emma M., wife of Larrie Miller of Lititz, Mary A. England of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Robert Harvey and Doris M. Danz.
Funeral service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Tuesday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend Jeremy Peterson will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time on Monday evening at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's honor to the American Heart Association, heart.org. reynoldsandshivery.com