Richard E. Groff

Richard "Dick" E. Groff, 92, of Lancaster passed away on June 11, 2023. He shared 60 years of marriage with the late Blanche J. Groff. He was a Window Clerk for the United States Postal Service retiring in 1996.
He is survived by 3 daughters: Janette Koehn (David), Diana Gilbert (Barry) and Anne Groff (Pete); siblings: Kenneth Groff and Deborah Sigman; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 8 brothers.
Services will be private. Friends may send condolences to: SnyderFuneralHome.com
Plant a tree in memory of Richard Groff
A living tribute »
A living tribute »