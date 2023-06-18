Richard E. Groff

Richard "Dick" E. Groff, 92, of Lancaster passed away on June 11, 2023. He shared 60 years of marriage with the late Blanche J. Groff. He was a Window Clerk for the United States Postal Service retiring in 1996.

He is survived by 3 daughters: Janette Koehn (David), Diana Gilbert (Barry) and Anne Groff (Pete); siblings: Kenneth Groff and Deborah Sigman; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 8 brothers.

Services will be private. Friends may send condolences to: SnyderFuneralHome.com

