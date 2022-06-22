Richard E. Glisson, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Anna Jane (Hall) Glisson with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster on July 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Chester F. and Sue (Erb) Glisson. Richard was a member of the Southern Lancaster County Joint High School, class of 1948. He enlisted in the Army and served from 1948 -1952 in Germany. Upon his return from active-duty, Richard worked briefly at Holtwood Power Plant before becoming a farmer. He worked in farming, first for Jay Lefever, then for himself on a farm he purchased near Unicorn. In 1965 Richard went to work at R.C.A., before taking a job at Commonwealth Telephone Company. He worked as a lineman, installer and finally as a business systems technician, retiring in 1995.
Richard was a long-time member at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, serving as a deacon and audio technician. He was also active in the Men's Fellowship and the Christian Workers Sunday School Class. Richard volunteered at the Solanco Fair for many years and was honored in 2008 as Grand Marshall, along with his wife. He loved spending time with his family and spending time in the woodlands in Colerain Twp. He and Anna Jane would always be seen at their grandchildren's activities.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jeffrey H. Glisson husband of Kim of Lititz and a daughter, Nancy G. Wimer wife of David of Kirkwood; and a brother, Robert H. Glisson of Oxford. Grandchildren include: Rebecca Haines (Jacob), Benjamin Wimer, Daniel Wimer (Danielle), Joshua Glisson, and Elizabeth Glisson; Great grandchildren: Cyrus, Jessup, Lyda, and Jude Haines, and Maisie and Beauden Wimer.
A funeral service will be held at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 2-3:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery. The Glisson family thanks the staff at QPRC in Personal Care and 2nd floor Skilled Care for their compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's memory to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren Benevolence Fund at the above address or to Cobys Family Services, 1417 Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540. Online guestbook at dewalds.com.