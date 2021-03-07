Richard E. Forry, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born Wednesday, September 28, 1949, in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Jacob E. and Miriam (Sauder) Forry.
A Veteran, Richard proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as the Treasurer for Mount Joy Township for over 45 years. His hobbies and interests consisted of socializing, darts, bowling, woodworking and playing pool from time to time. Richard was also a Civil War enthusiast.
He is survived by a son, Gary T. Forry, married to Michelle, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Scott Forry, married to Melissa, of Elizabethtown; Chad Forry, of Elizabethtown and Thomas Forry, engaged to Chelsea Warnock, of Bakersfield, California; five great-grandchildren: Chloe (14), Jackson (12) and Savannah Forry (3); Colton Teeter (9) and Summer Parker (10); two brothers: Jay Forry, married to Gail, of Elizabethtown and Jacob Forry, companion of JoAnne Hynicker, of Elizabethtown, as well as Richard's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Miriam Floyd, of Elizabethtown
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at First Church of God of Elizabethtown, 144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Reverend David H. Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Grove Cemetery, Elizabethtown, with military honors. A viewing will be at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543, on Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM and also at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the American Diabetes Association in honor of his brother, Jacob Forry at, www.diabetes.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com