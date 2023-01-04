Richard E. "Dick" Reese, 76 of Columbia passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Erla K. Brendle Reese, with whom he married on April 6, 1967.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dick's memorial service on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11 AM from the Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy. Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral
Directors & Cremation Services
Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »